Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, light rain, snow at times Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, light rain and light snow at times, and cold Saturday. Highs in the upper-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Cloudy with light flurries, drizzle. High: 39, Low: 30

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and with light rain in the evening. High: 45, Low: 36

Monday: Mostly cloudy with light rain, drizzle. High: 49, Low: 31

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with light snow late. High: 42, Low: 32

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain and showers. High: 46, Low: 27

Thursday: Sunny but cold and blustery. High: 34, Low: 23

Friday: Sunny but cold and windy: 36, Low: 27



