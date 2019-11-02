Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, light rain, snow at times Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, light rain and light snow at times, and cold Saturday. Highs in the upper-30s.
Saturday: Cloudy with light flurries, drizzle. High: 39, Low: 30
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and with light rain in the evening. High: 45, Low: 36
Monday: Mostly cloudy with light rain, drizzle. High: 49, Low: 31
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with light snow late. High: 42, Low: 32
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain and showers. High: 46, Low: 27
Thursday: Sunny but cold and blustery. High: 34, Low: 23
Friday: Sunny but cold and windy: 36, Low: 27
