Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, light rain Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with light rain. Highs in the upper-40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with light rain. High: 49, Low: 39

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mainly dry. High: 58, Low: 43

Thursday: Sunny, milder. High: 62, Low: 38

Friday: Sunny but unseasonably cold. High: 47, Low: 32

Saturday: Sunny, morning frost. High: 53, Low: 35

Sunday: Partly cloudy with light rain later. High: 57, Low: 41

Monday: Still chilly with sprinkles. High: 53, Low: 37


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
