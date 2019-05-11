Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, light showers Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy Saturday with a light shower to the south. Highs near 60, and cooler by the lake.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.Rain possible south. High: 58, Low: 43: Light rain, cooler by the lake. High: 55, Low: 42: Mostly sunny, dry and pleasant. High: 61, Low: 38: Nice! High: 70, Low: 52: Showers and storms. High: 68, Low: 42: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 71, Low: 50: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 70, Low: 52