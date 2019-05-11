Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, light showers Saturday

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy Saturday with a light shower to the south. Highs near 60, and cooler by the lake.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Rain possible south. High: 58, Low: 43

Sunday: Light rain, cooler by the lake. High: 55, Low: 42

Monday: Mostly sunny, dry and pleasant. High: 61, Low: 38

Tuesday: Nice! High: 70, Low: 52

Wednesday: Showers and storms. High: 68, Low: 42

Thursday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 71, Low: 50

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 70, Low: 52


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
