Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, lingering rain Tuesday

The latest seven day forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with lingering rain Tuesday. Highs in the 50s and cooler by the lake.

7-day weather forecast

Tuesday: Cool lingering with rain. High: 53, Low: 44

Wednesday: Cool with showers around. High: 56, Low: 53

Thursday: Showers and storms. High: 66, Low: 43

Friday: Drying out. High: 58, Low: 44

Saturday: Brief rain. High: 65, Low: 52

Sunday: Cool. High: 62, Low: 42

Monday: Quiet. High: 66, Low: 48


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
