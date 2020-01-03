Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, mild Thursday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and mild Thursday night. Highs in the upper 40s, close to 50.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Overcast with drizzle at times, flurries late. High: 39, Low: 29

Saturday: Overcast, scattered morning snow showers. High: 33, Low: 26

Sunday: Breezy, mild. High: 43, Low: 29

Monday: Sunny. High: 40, Low: 27

Tuesday: Breezy with chance of snow. High: 30, Low: 19

Wednesday: Partly sunny and cold. High: 32, Low: 23

Thursday: Warming back up. High: 43, Low: 28



