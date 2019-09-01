Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, morning showers Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, with some early morning showers on Sunday. Highs in the mid 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, rain ends early. High: 76, Low: 63

Monday: Warmer. High: 83, Low: 68

Tuesday: Hot with late storms. High: 88, Low: 62

Wednesday: Much cooler. High: 70, Low: 56

Thursday: Sunny, nice. High: 75, Low: 58

Friday: Nice. High: 78, Low: 63

Saturday: Isolated showers. High: 78, Low: 61



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
