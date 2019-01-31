Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, not as cold Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Snow tapers off overnight, followed by mostly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures Friday. Highs in the low 20s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
LIST: Find a Chicago area warming center near you
Friday: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. High: 22, Low: 22
Saturday: Cloudy with freezing drizzle and rain. High: 39, Low: 38
Sunday: Foggy with light rain. High: 42, Low: 42
Monday: Cloudy and mild with rain showers. High: 52, Low: 27
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix. High: 35, Low: 26
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. High: 29, Low: 15
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 17, Low: 6
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.