Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog but mild Tuesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with patchy fog Christmas Eve night, but temperature stay very mild with lows in the upper-30s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, very mild Christmas. High: 55, Low: 45
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, still warm. High: 56, Low: 33
Friday: Partly sunny and nice. High: 45, Low: 33
Saturday: Cloudy and rainy. High: 52, Low: 45
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain and snow. High: 44, Low: 26
Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, colder. High: 34, Low: 25
Tuesday: Sunny, chilly. High: 33, Low: 30
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
