Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog but mild Tuesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with patchy fog Christmas Eve night, but temperature stay very mild with lows in the upper-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, very mild Christmas. High: 55, Low: 45

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, still warm. High: 56, Low: 33

Friday: Partly sunny and nice. High: 45, Low: 33

Saturday: Cloudy and rainy. High: 52, Low: 45

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain and snow. High: 44, Low: 26

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, colder. High: 34, Low: 25

Tuesday: Sunny, chilly. High: 33, Low: 30



