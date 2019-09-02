Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Cloudy, slightly warmer. High: 81, Low: 66

Tuesday: Hot with strong storms possible. High: 86, Low: 60

Wednesday: Much cooler. High: 70, Low: 54

Thursday: Mild. High: 73, Low: 57

Friday: Mild, nice. High: 76, Low: 60

Saturday: Brief showers. High: 73, Low: 57

Sunday: Quite cool. High: 67, Low: 55



