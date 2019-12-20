Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, quiet Friday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy but quiet Friday night. Lows in the upper-20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm. High: 44, Low: 28

Sunday: Still dry, even warmer. High: 50, Low: 31

Monday: Sunny and spring-like. High: 51, Low: 34

Tuesday: Increasingly cloudy, still mild but cooler. High: 47, Low: 36

Wednesday: Overcast with drizzle. High: 44, Low: 33

Thursday: Cloudy with drizzle, flurries. High: 39 Low: 30

Friday: Mostly cloudy, colder. High: 38, Low: 27



