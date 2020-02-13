Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, rain developing Monday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with rain developing through the evening. Lows the upper-30s to low-40s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with light rain. High: 49, Low: 39
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mainly dry. High: 58, Low: 43
Thursday: Sunny, milder. High: 62, Low: 38
Friday: Sunny but unseasonably cold. High: 47, Low: 32
Saturday: Sunny, morning frost. High: 53, Low: 35
Sunday: Partly cloudy with light rain later. High: 57, Low: 41
Monday: Still chilly with sprinkles. High: 53, Low: 37
