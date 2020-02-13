Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, rain developing Monday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with rain developing through the evening. Lows the upper-30s to low-40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with light rain. High: 49, Low: 39

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mainly dry. High: 58, Low: 43

Thursday: Sunny, milder. High: 62, Low: 38

Friday: Sunny but unseasonably cold. High: 47, Low: 32

Saturday: Sunny, morning frost. High: 53, Low: 35

Sunday: Partly cloudy with light rain later. High: 57, Low: 41

Monday: Still chilly with sprinkles. High: 53, Low: 37


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports lowest daily COVID-19 death toll in weeks
Indiana lifts restrictions on businesses in much of state
Lightfoot: Parties amid pandemic could result in arrests, even jail
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Teacher makes surprise visit to her student's homes
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Microbusinesses try to survive stay-at-home orders
Show More
Recently unemployed? 5 ways to plan for your next job
Aurora man who built more than 27K crosses for gun violence victims dies
46 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
American carriers debut new 'must wear mask' policies
US awards 29 Purple Hearts for brain injuries in Iran attack
More TOP STORIES News