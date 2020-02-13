Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, rain increasing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with rain increasing Friday night. Lows in the 30s and 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Overcast, breezy, periods of rain. High: 48, Low: 40

Sunday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 55, Low: 37

Monday: Sunny with showers late. High: 62, Low: 49

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 67, Low: 51

Wednesday: Rain lingers. High: 64, Low: 44

Thursday: Sunny and dry. High: 59, Low: 44

Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 65, Low: 46



