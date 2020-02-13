Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, rain late with some snow mix Tuesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, rain late with some snow mix Tuesday night. Lows in the lower-mid 30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.



Wednesday: Cooler lakeside. High: 51, Low: 38

Thursday: Warm with showers likely. High: 66, Low: 34

Friday: Windy with plenty of sun. High: 46, Low: 24

Saturday: Chance of snow and some wintry mix. High: 36, Low: 27

Sunday: Some clouds and chilly. High: 43, Low: 5

Monday: Dry and warmer. High: 48, Low: 40

Tuesday: Cloudy. Cooler lakeside. High: 49, Low: 34



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, bringing state total to 19
CPS: No widespread closures due to COVID-19; Lombard schools closed Wednesday
Chicago area school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
Chicago St. Patrick's Day parades to go on despite COVID-19
Woman, 37, fatally stabbed in Chatham ID'd, ME says
Super Tuesday 2 results: Biden wins Mississippi & Missouri, ABC projects
Chicago bridal expo canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, leaving small shops scrambling
Show More
Coachella, Stagecoach officially postponed over COVID-19 concerns
Waukegan mother, son seeking US asylum still in limbo
Coronavirus in Chicago: Here's what to know
New York creates 'containment zone' around cluster of coronavirus cases
How to change your travel plans amid COVID-19 concerns
More TOP STORIES News