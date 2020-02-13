Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, rain late with some snow mix Tuesday night

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6000967" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, rain late with some snow mix Tuesday night. Lows in the lower-mid 30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Cooler lakeside. High: 51, Low: 38: Warm with showers likely. High: 66, Low: 34: Windy with plenty of sun. High: 46, Low: 24: Chance of snow and some wintry mix. High: 36, Low: 27: Some clouds and chilly. High: 43, Low: 5: Dry and warmer. High: 48, Low: 40: Cloudy. Cooler lakeside. High: 49, Low: 34