Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, rain/snow mix Friday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with a rain/snow mix Friday night. Lows around 30.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Cloudy with light flurries, drizzle. High: 39, Low: 30

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and with light rain in the evening. High: 45, Low: 36

Monday: Mostly cloudy with light rain, drizzle. High: 49, Low: 31

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with light snow late. High: 42, Low: 32

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain and showers. High: 46, Low: 27

Thursday: Sunny but cold and blustery. High: 34, Low: 23

Friday: Sunny but cold and windy: 36, Low: 27



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Person of interest in custody in shooting of girl, 7, trick-or-treating in Little Village
4-year-old's Mayor Lightfoot Halloween costume goes viral
Oak Brook dentist took thousands for dental care, implants; charged for operating without license
McDonald's marks 40th anniversary of Happy Meal with retro toys
Daughter records father's awkward exit from new Aston Martin
'You only serve yourself': Mayor fires back at Trump after 'crime wave' tweet
Falling ice warnings issued for pedestrians in downtown Chicago
Show More
Woman, 58, shot in Avalon Park
Beto O'Rourke ends 2020 presidential campaign
UPS hosts one-day hiring event in Chicago area
Grants available to some Chicago-area customers struggling to pay gas bills
Teen hit, killed by CTA Red Line train at Harrison ID'd
More TOP STORIES News