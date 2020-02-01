Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy Saturday, early snow/rain mix

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, snow/rain mix in the morning Saturday. Highs in the mid-30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly cloudy with snow/rain mix in the morning. High: 36, Low: 30: Sunny and mild. High: 50, Low: 35: Partly sunny and mild, cooler by the lake. High: 42, Low: 33: Cloudy with rain turning to snow. High: 35, Low: 28: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 30, Low: 23: Partly cloudy, cold. High: 28, Low: 22: Cloudy with a chance of snow. High: 31, Low: 26