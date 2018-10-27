WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly cloudy Saturday with highs in the low-50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 53, Low: 44

Sunday: Cloudy and windy with scattered rain. High: 55, Low: 39

Monday: Partly sunny. High: 56, Low: 43

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 62, Low: 45

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mainly dry. High: 54, Low: 37

Thursday: Mostly cloudywith rain at times. High: 50, Low: 38

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a rain/snow mix. High: 45, Low: 30

