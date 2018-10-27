Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Mostly cloudy Saturday with highs in the low-50s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 53, Low: 44
Sunday: Cloudy and windy with scattered rain. High: 55, Low: 39
Monday: Partly sunny. High: 56, Low: 43
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 62, Low: 45
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mainly dry. High: 54, Low: 37
Thursday: Mostly cloudywith rain at times. High: 50, Low: 38
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a rain/snow mix. High: 45, Low: 30
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.