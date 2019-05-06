CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and isolated storms Monday night. Lows in the lower 40s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Cool lingering with rain. High: 53, Low: 44
Wednesday: Cool with showers around. High: 56, Low: 53
Thursday: Showers and storms. High: 66, Low: 43
Friday: Drying out. High: 58, Low: 44
Saturday: Brief rain. High: 65, Low: 52
Sunday: Cool. High: 62, Low: 42
Monday: Quiet. High: 66, Low: 48
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and isolated storms Monday night
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News