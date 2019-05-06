Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and isolated storms Monday night

EMBED <>More Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and isolated storms Monday night. Lows in the lower 40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Cool lingering with rain. High: 53, Low: 44

Wednesday: Cool with showers around. High: 56, Low: 53

Thursday: Showers and storms. High: 66, Low: 43

Friday: Drying out. High: 58, Low: 44

Saturday: Brief rain. High: 65, Low: 52

Sunday: Cool. High: 62, Low: 42

Monday: Quiet. High: 66, Low: 48


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 shot on CTA Argyle platform, police say; trains not stopping at Argyle
Adel Daoud sentenced in Chicago terror case
32 shot, 4 fatally in weekend shootings across Chicago
Delphi murders: Indiana police get more than 42,000 tips after releasing new sketch of killer
Congrats! Meghan Markle, Prince Harry welcome baby boy
Waukegan explosion: Search resumes for missing worker, 3 others dead
2 facing murder, robbery charges in deadly Joliet Denny's shooting
Show More
O'Shea Jackson Jr. talks about new movie 'Long Shot'
Germany proposes $2,790 fine for kids without measles vaccination
SPOILER ALERT: New 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' trailer is out
LIVE: Pres. Trump to award Tiger Woods with Medal of Freedom
Bud Light reveals rainbow bottle for Pride Month
More TOP STORIES News