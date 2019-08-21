Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, storms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms overnight. Lows in the mid- to low-60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Partly sunny and less humid. High: 76, Low: 61

Friday: Breezy and cool. High: 74, Low: 57

Saturday: Sunny and nice. High: 76, Low: 58

Sunday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 79, Low: 63

Monday: Partly cloudy, isolated storms late. High: 85, Low: 66

Tuesday: Isolated storms early, mostly cloudy. High: 84, Low: 64

Wednesday: Sunny and cool. High: 76, Low: 60



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago cop interrupts burglary, fires shots at suspect in Hyde Park
2 carjacking suspects in custody after crash in Wilmington following high-speed chase
California woman's notes detail plan to kill 2 daughters, police say
Ind. man accused of million-dollar scam using fake bar codes
Metra expects delays near Northbrook
Immigrant property renters protected under new Illinois law
Loyola University's Sister Jean turns 100!
Show More
5 men, 85-year-old woman accused of sexual activity in woods
Teen sues PD using video of officer punching him multiple times
Slingshot ride's cables snap moments before launch | VIDEO
Chicago's lakefront is shrinking, says officials
Marine charged with 21 felonies for Ind. teen kidnapping
More TOP STORIES News