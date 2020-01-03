CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers Friday night. Lows in the upper-20s to around 30.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Saturday: Clearing skies, scattered morning snow showers. High: 35, Low: 28
Sunday: Sunny but windy, with gusts up to 40 mph. High: 43, Low: 27
Monday: Sunny and quiet. High: 41, Low: 28
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, light scattered snow. High: 37, Low: 19
Wednesday: Sunny, cold and blustery. High: 28, Low: 27
Thursday: Partly cloudy, windy, mild. High: 45, Low: 40
Friday: Cloudy, with rain turning to snow. High: 40, Low: 27
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, scattered snow showers Friday night
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
Man who died in CPD confrontation had self-inflicted and external gunshot wounds, death ruled homicide