Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, scattered snow showers Friday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers Friday night. Lows in the upper-20s to around 30.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Clearing skies, scattered morning snow showers. High: 35, Low: 28

Sunday: Sunny but windy, with gusts up to 40 mph. High: 43, Low: 27

Monday: Sunny and quiet. High: 41, Low: 28

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, light scattered snow. High: 37, Low: 19

Wednesday: Sunny, cold and blustery. High: 28, Low: 27

Thursday: Partly cloudy, windy, mild. High: 45, Low: 40

Friday: Cloudy, with rain turning to snow. High: 40, Low: 27



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man who died in CPD confrontation had self-inflicted and external gunshot wounds, death ruled homicide
Bank robber barricaded with hostages in Rockford: police
Trump declares Iranian general's 'reign of terror' over
Illinois leaders raise alarm after US airstrike in Iraq
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Teen boy charged in violent robbery at Lake Red Line station in Loop
Woman robbed on CTA Red Line in Loop; 3 in custody
Show More
2 toddlers killed at South Shore high-rise ID'd
Time Out Market features all-star lineup of local talent
3,500 more troops from Bragg's 82nd to deploy to Middle East
Gary mayor seeks to demolish abandoned schools
Was it legal for Trump to order Iranian general's killing?
More TOP STORIES News