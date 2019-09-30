Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, some showers early Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with some showers early Sunday night. Lows in the mid 60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warm. High: 86, Low: 70

Tuesday:Hot with isolated storms late. High: 87, Low: 69

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 74, Low: 57

Thursday: Possible early showers. High: 65, Low: 50

Friday: Brief showers. High: 59, Low: 49

Saturday: Few showers. High: 62, Low: 46

Sunday: Showers late. High: 66, Low: 48



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged with terrorism allegedly scouted Woodfield Mall before SUV attack
Cubs announce Maddon won't return as team's manager: ESPN
Man shot in face while driving in Humboldt Park, police search for suspects
Bears defeat Vikings, Trubisky injures shoulder
Flash flooding possible in Chicago as suburbs recover from heavy rains
U of C Medical Center nurses to return to bargaining table after strike
4 teens charged in I-80/94 shooting in Indiana
Show More
Indoor kids gym offers inclusive space to play
Pork recalled in Indiana over Listeria concerns
NYPD officer, suspect killed in violent struggle
Ill. law protecting job applicants' salary history takes effect Sunday
Baby can't stop laughing when dad says 'W": Video
More TOP STORIES News