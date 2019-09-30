Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, some showers early Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with some showers early Sunday night. Lows in the mid 60s.
Monday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warm. High: 86, Low: 70
Tuesday:Hot with isolated storms late. High: 87, Low: 69
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 74, Low: 57
Thursday: Possible early showers. High: 65, Low: 50
Friday: Brief showers. High: 59, Low: 49
Saturday: Few showers. High: 62, Low: 46
Sunday: Showers late. High: 66, Low: 48
