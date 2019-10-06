Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, showers end by midnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with showers ending by midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Partial clearing. High: 67, Low: 48

Monday: Sunny and nice. High: 66, Low: 45

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 67, Low: 48

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer. High: 70, Low: 54

Thursday: Nice temperatures with some clouds. High: 74, Low: 60

Friday: Rainy, storms possible. High: 66, Low: 39

Saturday: Cloudy and chilly. High: 51, Low: 42




