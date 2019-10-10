Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with showers, isolated storms Thursday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with showers and isolated storms Thursday night. Lows in the mid-60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Windy with showers, storms, plunging temps. High: 66, Low: 36

Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy and cold. High: 49, Low: 40

Sunday: Mostly sunny, chilly, breezy. High: 55, Low: 38

Monday: Sunny, dry, cool. High: 53, Low: 42

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. High: 55, Low: 43

Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. High: 50, Low: 39

Thursday: Mostly sunny and quiet. High: 56, Low: 41



