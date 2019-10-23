Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, spotty afternoon showers Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and windy with spotty afternoon showers Wednesday. Highs in the upper 50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, breezy with sprinkles, showers. High: 57, Low: 40

Thursday: Chilly with a mix of sun and clouds. High: 50, Low: 36

Friday: Sunny but chilly. High: 49, Low: 34

Saturday: Mostly sunny, frosty morning. High: 54, Low: 42

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain early. High: 57, Low: 40

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 51, Low: 34

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and windy. High: 55, Low: 36



