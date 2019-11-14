Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, still cold Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and still cold Thursday with highs in the low 30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly cloudy, still cold. High: 31, Low: 21: Mostly sunny and finally above freezing. High: 37, Low: 25: Mostly cloudy, still chilly. High: 36, Low: 24: Cloudy with light rain/snow. High: 38, Low: 28: Mostly cloudy with drizzle, flurries. High: 40, Low: 31: Mostly cloudy, a little warmer. High: 42, Low: 32: Mostly sunny, closer to normal. High: 45, Low: 34