Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, still cold Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and still cold Thursday with highs in the low 30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, still cold. High: 31, Low: 21

Friday: Mostly sunny and finally above freezing. High: 37, Low: 25

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, still chilly. High: 36, Low: 24

Sunday: Cloudy with light rain/snow. High: 38, Low: 28

Monday: Mostly cloudy with drizzle, flurries. High: 40, Low: 31

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, a little warmer. High: 42, Low: 32

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, closer to normal. High: 45, Low: 34



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman struck by CPD squad car in South Shore
Chicago inspectors conduct underage vaping sales stings as national epidemic continues
Teams of shoplifters target Chicago stores
Former teacher charged with sexually assaulting 2 girls, including student
Son charged with fatally shooting father during argument in Des Plaines
Lightfoot claims Uber trying to pay off Chicago ministers to defeat rideshare regulation plan
Homeless vet says his newly furnished home is like 'winning the jackpot'
Show More
$75 Costco coupon on social media is a scam, company says
Impeachment hearing witness says Trump pushed for Biden probe
Chicago casino plan in jeopardy as Springfield veto session nears end
Driver turns himself in after Lockport man killed in Florida hit-and run
Chicago families fight to save 3 child care centers slated to close this month
More TOP STORIES News