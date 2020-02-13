Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, storms ending

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy but storms and rain end Wednesday night. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers and storms. High: 81, Low: 62

Friday: Mostly sunny, drying out and cooler. High: 72, Low: 51

Saturday: Sunny, dry, cooler by the lake. High: 68, Low: 47

Sunday: Sunny, cool. High: 66, Low: 49

Monday: Sunny and milder. High: 75, Low: 62


Tuesday: Sunny, warmer, storms at night. High: 82, Low: 66

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, clearing. High: 81, Low: 56


