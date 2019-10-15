Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, stray showers early Tuesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with stray showers early and windy Tuesday night. Lows in the low 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy, chilly. High: 50, Low: 38
Thursday: Sunny and quiet. High: 55, Low: 40
Friday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 62, Low: 48
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 63, Low: 46
Sunday: Mostly cloudy but mainly dry. High: 65, Low: 55
Monday: Rain and thunderstorms. High: 66, Low: 46
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and turning cold. High: 49, Low: 33
