Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, stray showers early Tuesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with stray showers early and windy Tuesday night. Lows in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy, chilly. High: 50, Low: 38

Thursday: Sunny and quiet. High: 55, Low: 40

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 62, Low: 48

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 63, Low: 46

Sunday: Mostly cloudy but mainly dry. High: 65, Low: 55

Monday: Rain and thunderstorms. High: 66, Low: 46

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and turning cold. High: 49, Low: 33



