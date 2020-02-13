Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, stray showers early Thursday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with stray showers early Thursday night. Lows in the lower 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Overcast and chilly with drizzle. High: 56, Low: 43

Saturday: Overcast, chilly, periods of rain. High: 47, Low: 39

Sunday: Clearing to mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 57, Low: 39

Monday: Sunny with showers late. High: 63, Low: 50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 67, Low: 51

Wednesday: Rain lingers. High: 64, Low: 44

Thursday: Clearing, quiet. High: 59, Low: 42



