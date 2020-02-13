Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, stray showers overnight

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6071344" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day forecast from the ABC7 AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy overnight with stray showers. Lows in the mid 40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Partly sunny, mainly dry. High: 64, Low: 45: Cloudy with showers. High: 51, Low: 37: Mostly sunny, quiet. High: 55, Low: 38: Cloudy, isolated showers. High: 64, Low: 55: Mostly cloudy, few storms. High: 71, Low: 51: Sunny and nice. High: 64, Low: 42: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 52, Low: 40