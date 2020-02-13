Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, stray showers overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy overnight with stray showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Watch the latest 7-day forecast from the ABC7 AccuWeather Team.



Friday: Partly sunny, mainly dry. High: 64, Low: 45

Saturday: Cloudy with showers. High: 51, Low: 37

Sunday: Mostly sunny, quiet. High: 55, Low: 38

Monday: Cloudy, isolated showers. High: 64, Low: 55

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, few storms. High: 71, Low: 51

Wednesday: Sunny and nice. High: 64, Low: 42

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 52, Low: 40



