Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy Sunday, cooler by lake

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy Sunday, with temperatures cooler by the lake. Highs in the upper 50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with stray showers. Cooler by the lake. High: 58, Low: 32

Monday: Sunny, rain at night. High: 60, Low: 37

Tuesday: Sunny, mild and quiet. High: 49, Low: 34

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 69, Low: 50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with few showers. High: 67, Low: 50

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers at times. High: 60, Low: 39

Saturday: Some clouds, cooler by the lake. High: 54, Low: 33



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 outbreak at Chicago meat packing plant sparks calls for investigation
Illinois suffers record daily COVID-19 death toll
Skin rashes emerge as possible COVID-19 symptom
Brown Line suspended after vehicle fleeing police hits train: CPD
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
What to know about Illinois' 29,160 COVID-19 cases
Governors feel heat to reopen from protesters, president
Show More
Nursing home COVID-19 fatalities higher than expected, Pritzker says
Learn to cook Momofuku's Bo Ssam at home
Rochelle food plant shut down after COVID-19 outbreak
NOT REAL NEWS: More falsehoods around the novel coronavirus
Grandparents wrap selves in trash bags to visit grandsons
More TOP STORIES News