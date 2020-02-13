Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy Sunday, cooler by lake

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy Sunday, with temperatures cooler by the lake. Highs in the upper 50s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with stray showers. Cooler by the lake. High: 58, Low: 32
Monday: Sunny, rain at night. High: 60, Low: 37
Tuesday: Sunny, mild and quiet. High: 49, Low: 34
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 69, Low: 50
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with few showers. High: 67, Low: 50
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers at times. High: 60, Low: 39
Saturday: Some clouds, cooler by the lake. High: 54, Low: 33
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More