Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies Sunday. Highs in the upper 20s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Cool and dry. High: 29, Low: 24

Monday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 34, Low: 17

Tuesday: Sunny, windy, cold. High: 28, Low: 15

Wednesday: Sunny, cold. High: 29, Low: 20

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, warming up. High: 43, Low: 29

Friday: Cloudy, mild. High: 41, Low: 28

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with drizzle and flurries. High: 38, Low: 29



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago inmate dies after throat slashed
Gary's first black mayor dies at 86
Chicago City Hall spokesman fired, mayor's office says
Passerby during Loop stabbing attack also critically injured: CPD
108-year-old Chicago woman shares secret to long life
Chicago street artists use talents to honor man killed in Portage Park stabbing
FBI recovers van possibly linked to deadly Jersey City attack
Show More
Chicago gets taste of Osaka with Gaijin's focus on okonomiyaki
Teen shot 8 times, killed in South Deering
Church's Christmas show turns chaotic when erratic man storms in
Juice WRLD funeral held, fans hold memorial at the Bean
Schaumburg animal lovers raise money for pets without homes
More TOP STORIES News