Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, warm, scattered evening showers Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly to mostly cloudy and warm Thursday with scattered showers developing later. Highs in the mid-70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with evening showers. High: 75, Low: 62

Friday: Windy with showers and storms. High: 68, Low: 36

Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy and cold. High: 49, Low: 40

Sunday: Mostly sunny, chilly, breezy. High: 55, Low: 38

Monday: Sunny and cool. High: 54, Low: 42

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High: 59, Low: 40

Wednesday: Sunny and dry. High: 54, Low: 42



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman beaten, robbed in Lincoln Park home invasion, suspect photos released
Phone number scam imitating Amazon cost Chicago woman $1,500
Drunk passenger vomits in woman's hair on Spirit flight
Chicago police supervisors pushed 'false narrative' in Laquan McDonald shooting: IG report
Man pistol-whipped in Rogers Park home invasion
Community honors Chicago teens killed in Hammond crash with balloon release
More fetal remains found in abortion doc's storage unit: AG
Show More
CTU calls attention to class size as potential strike looms
Day of the Dead: Loving tributes to family members who died on display in Pilsen
Town celebrates Christmas early for 6-year-old girl with cancer
65-year-old Chicago man embarks on marathon milestone
$6K reward offered in unsolved Round Lake Park murder
More TOP STORIES News