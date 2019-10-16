Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, windy, chilly Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, windy and chilly Wednesday with highs around 50.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy, chilly. High: 50, Low: 38

Thursday: Sunny and quiet. High: 55, Low: 40

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 62, Low: 48

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 63, Low: 46

Sunday: Mostly cloudy but mainly dry. High: 65, Low: 55

Monday: Rain and thunderstorms. High: 66, Low: 46

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and turning cold. High: 49, Low: 33



