Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, windy, chilly Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, windy and chilly Wednesday with highs around 50.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly cloudy, windy, chilly. High: 50, Low: 38: Sunny and quiet. High: 55, Low: 40: Sunny and pleasant. High: 62, Low: 48: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 63, Low: 46: Mostly cloudy but mainly dry. High: 65, Low: 55: Rain and thunderstorms. High: 66, Low: 46: Mostly cloudy and turning cold. High: 49, Low: 33