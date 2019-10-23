Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, windy, showers Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and windy with showers Wednesday. Highs in the upper 50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, breezy with sprinkles, showers. High: 57, Low: 40

Thursday: Chilly with a mix of sun and clouds. High: 50, Low: 36

Friday: Sunny but chilly. High: 49, Low: 34

Saturday: Mostly sunny, frosty morning. High: 54, Low: 42

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain early. High: 57, Low: 40

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 51, Low: 34

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and windy. High: 55, Low: 36



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPS cancels class Wednesday, CTU plans protest at mayor's budget address
Hackers can crack passwords thought to be strong, access accounts
Remains found in downstate Ill. ID'd as woman missing since 2010
CPS teacher crosses picket line, keeps working amid strike
2 hurt in drive-by pellet gun shooting near Illinois Tech
Apple Watch calls 911 after man falls down NJ cliff
Woman charged in stabbing of mother walking with child in Grant Woods
Show More
Downtown Chicago rideshare users face new $3 tax
1 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in South Loop
Teacher saves student choking on bottle cap
CPS high school seniors spend strike day at college fair
Michigan woman missing after calling for help; Foul play evidence found
More TOP STORIES News