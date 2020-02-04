Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, windy Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and windy Tuesday. Highs in the mid-30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, windy. High: 35, Low: 25

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow by evening. High: 32, Low: 27

Thursday: Cloudy and snow ends. Accumulations between 2 and 6 inches. High: 31, Low: 21

Friday: Partly sunny with some lake snow showers. High: 33, Low: 17

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High: 33, Low: 20

Sunday: Cloudy and mild with fog in some areas. High: 35, Low: 28

Monday: Mostly cloudy, quiet. High: 34, Low: 23



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead, including 5-year-old boy, in Cicero apartment fire
Palos Hills woman says she lost more than $5K in fake boss email scam
At Lincoln Park HS meeting, CPS officials say 4 misconduct investigations ongoing
Pair pepper sprays, spits on 60-year-old man in South Loop CTA bus robbery: police
Bad start for Democrats: Big delay for Iowa caucus results
Former Aurora teacher accused of sexually abusing students misses court date, can't be found
Man body slammed by CPD officer faces new charges
Show More
CPD to host series of community meetings on policy, procedures
Kobe Bryant death: 911 calls detail moments after helicopter crash
Caucuses allow voters to openly cast vote as opposed to secretive primaries
South Shore Drill team will join Chance the Rapper for NBA All Star performance
Man allegedly kills puppy in dryer for being mean to cat: police
More TOP STORIES News