Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, windy Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and windy Tuesday. Highs in the mid-30s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, windy. High: 35, Low: 25
Wednesday: Cloudy with snow by evening. High: 32, Low: 27
Thursday: Cloudy and snow ends. Accumulations between 2 and 6 inches. High: 31, Low: 21
Friday: Partly sunny with some lake snow showers. High: 33, Low: 17
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High: 33, Low: 20
Sunday: Cloudy and mild with fog in some areas. High: 35, Low: 28
Monday: Mostly cloudy, quiet. High: 34, Low: 23
