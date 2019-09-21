Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, windy with stray storms Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and windy Saturday with stray storms. Highs in the low 80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with storms mainly late. High: 82, Low: 69

Sunday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Heavy rain. High: 72, Low: 59

Monday: Sunny and drying out. High: 74, Low: 56

Tuesday: Partly sunny and nice. High: 78, Low: 60

Wednesday: Scattered storms. High: 79, Low: 58

Thursday: Pleasant. High: 71, Low: 58

Friday: Warm, windy. High: 82, Low: 62



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 in custody after SUV drives through Schaumburg mall
Chicago joins global climate strike, call for action on climate change
Owner of the most famous lowrider in LA history dies at 45
University of Chicago Medical Center nurses go on strike
Patriots release Antonio Brown in wake of allegations
Waukegan corn maze opens for season
California boy, 5, needs bone marrow donor
Show More
AMBER ALERT: Reward grows to $25K for missing N.J. girl
Iconic 'Friends' orange couch in Chicago this weekend
Wrigley Field organist retires after 3 decades
Video shows suspect in bike shop minutes before woman shot in Fulton River District
Chicago cop bikes 300 miles to bring attention to opioid crisis
More TOP STORIES News