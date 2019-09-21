CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and windy Saturday with stray storms. Highs in the low 80s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with storms mainly late. High: 82, Low: 69
Sunday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Heavy rain. High: 72, Low: 59
Monday: Sunny and drying out. High: 74, Low: 56
Tuesday: Partly sunny and nice. High: 78, Low: 60
Wednesday: Scattered storms. High: 79, Low: 58
Thursday: Pleasant. High: 71, Low: 58
Friday: Warm, windy. High: 82, Low: 62
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, windy with stray storms Saturday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News