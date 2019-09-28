Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with a few showers Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain tapers off overnight, leading to a mostly cloudy Saturday with a few showers. Highs in the mid-60s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Cloudy with a few showers. High: 65, Low: 58: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 71, Low: 68: Sunny, humid and windy. High: 86, Low: 70: Mostly sunny during the day, storms late. High: 84, Low: 66: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 67, Low: 55: Partly cloudy and much cooler. High: 62, Low: 50: Sunny, dry and cool. High: 63, Low: 54