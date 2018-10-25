Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles

CHICAGO (WLS) --Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles Thursday night. Lows in the upper-30s to low-40s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Cloudy with light rain at times. High: 52, Low: 44
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain. High: 53, Low: 42
Sunday: Cloudy with rain likely. High: 49, Low: 40
Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 52, Low: 39
Tuesday: Partly sunny with rain late. High: 56, Low: 43
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 55, Low: 39
Thursday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 52, Low: 39
