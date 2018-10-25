WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles Thursday night. Lows in the upper-30s to low-40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Friday: Cloudy with light rain at times. High: 52, Low: 44

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain. High: 53, Low: 42

Sunday: Cloudy with rain likely. High: 49, Low: 40

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 52, Low: 39

Tuesday: Partly sunny with rain late. High: 56, Low: 43

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 55, Low: 39

Thursday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 52, Low: 39

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
