Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with drizzle mainly south

CHICAGO (WLS) --Mostly cloudy with drizzle mainly south Friday evening. High of 72.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain, showers mainly south. High: 72, Low: 59
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain late. High: 72, Low: 60
Sunday: Partly sunny and breezy with morning rain possible. High: 71, Low: 56
Monday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 75, Low: 55
Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High: 79, Low: 60
Wednesday: Sunny and warm. High: 83, Low: 64
Thursday: Sunny and warm, cooler by the lake. High: 81, Low: 65
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.