Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with drizzle mainly south

Mostly cloudy with drizzle mainly south Friday evening. High of 72.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly cloudy with drizzle mainly south Friday evening. High of 72.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain, showers mainly south. High: 72, Low: 59

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain late. High: 72, Low: 60

Sunday: Partly sunny and breezy with morning rain possible. High: 71, Low: 56

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 75, Low: 55

Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High: 79, Low: 60

Wednesday: Sunny and warm. High: 83, Low: 64

Thursday: Sunny and warm, cooler by the lake. High: 81, Low: 65

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
