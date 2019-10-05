Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with evening showers Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with PM showers and isolated storms. Highs in the 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with evening showers and storms. High: 64, Low: 51

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. High: 66, Low: 48

Monday: Sunny and nice. High: 66, Low: 43

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 65, Low: 45

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer. High: 69, Low: 55

Thursday: Partly cloudy with rain late. High: 72, Low: 62

Friday: Showers and storms. High: 65, Low: 37



