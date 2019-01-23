WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with flurries Thursday

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly cloudy and cold with flurries Thursday. Highs in the upper-teens to low-20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 20, Low: -7

Friday: Sunny with dangerous cold and frigid wind chills. High: 4, Low: -3

Saturday: Cloudy wityh snow early. High: 12, Low: 6
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light snow early. High: 14, Low: 12

Monday: Cloudy with heavy snow. High: 23, Low: 11

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, very cold again. High: 9, Low: -5

Wednesday: Sunny and very, very cold. High: 3, Low: -9

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
