Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with flurries Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Mostly cloudy and cold with flurries Thursday. Highs in the upper-teens to low-20s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 20, Low: -7
Friday: Sunny with dangerous cold and frigid wind chills. High: 4, Low: -3
Saturday: Cloudy wityh snow early. High: 12, Low: 6
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light snow early. High: 14, Low: 12
Monday: Cloudy with heavy snow. High: 23, Low: 11
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, very cold again. High: 9, Low: -5
Wednesday: Sunny and very, very cold. High: 3, Low: -9
