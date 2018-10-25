Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain Friday

WEATHER

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly cloudy with isolated rain Friday. Highs in the low-50s.

Friday: Cloudy with light rain at times. High: 52, Low: 44

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain. High: 53, Low: 42

Sunday: Cloudy with rain likely. High: 49, Low: 40

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 52, Low: 39

Tuesday: Partly sunny with rain late. High: 56, Low: 43

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 55, Low: 39

Thursday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 52, Low: 39

