Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers Friday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with isolated showers Friday night. Lows in mid-60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Stong lake breeze. High: 84, Low: 66

Sunday Hot and humid with rain possible. High: 90, Low: 73

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot, storms to the north. High: 92, Low: 72

Tuesday: Warm, isolated storms possible. High: 87, Low: 72

Wednesday: Near averages. High: 85, Low: 70

Thursday: Partly sunny, mainly dry for the 4th of July. High: 85, Low: 69

Friday: Isolated storms. High: 84, Low: 66


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd body recovered, 2 still missing after boat overturns on Chicago River, officials say
Ill. gas tax to double Monday as Gov. Pritzker signs infrastructure bill
Mom, son escape car fire moments before it's engulfed in flames
North Side gears up for Chicago Pride Parade Sunday
Man gets 10 years for robbing, kidnapping Wheaton College student
2019 Chicago Pride Parade: Route, street closures, parking information
Maleah Davis: 'Homicidal violence' ruled in 4-year-old's death
Show More
Joe Biden speaks at Rainbow PUSH convention
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2019
Infant killed in Aurora child abuse incident identified
Huge glue ball removed from dog's stomach
Harvey Weinstein hires Chicago attorneys for sexual assault case
More TOP STORIES News