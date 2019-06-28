Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers Friday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with isolated showers Friday night. Lows in mid-60s.
Saturday: Stong lake breeze. High: 84, Low: 66
Sunday Hot and humid with rain possible. High: 90, Low: 73
Monday: Mostly sunny, hot, storms to the north. High: 92, Low: 72
Tuesday: Warm, isolated storms possible. High: 87, Low: 72
Wednesday: Near averages. High: 85, Low: 70
Thursday: Partly sunny, mainly dry for the 4th of July. High: 85, Low: 69
Friday: Isolated storms. High: 84, Low: 66
