Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with light lake effect snow

Watch the 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly cloudy with light lake effect snow. Lows in the mid-20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.


Tuesday: Flurries. High: 33, Low: 23

Wednesday: More flurries. High: 34, Low: 21

Thursday: Light snow. High: 31, Low: 16

Friday: Sunny and cold. High: 27, Low: 15

Saturday: Cold and quiet. High: 30, Low: 16

Sunday: Still cold. High: 33, Low: 23

Monday: Slightly warmer. High: 36, Low: 29

