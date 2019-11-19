Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with light rain Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, light rain at times Tuesday. Highs around 40.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Light rain at times. High: 41, Low: 34

Wednesday: Getting warmer. High: 45, Low: 42

Thursday: Mild, rainy, windy. High: 56, Low: 29

Friday: Sunny, chilly. High: 37, Low: 26

Saturday: Rain, potential snow showers. High: 39, Low: 28

Sunday: Not as chilly. High: 42, Low: 33

Monday: Mostly clear, warming back up. High: 48, Low: 40



