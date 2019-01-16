WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with light snow Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly cloudy with light snow Thursday. Highs just above 30.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Thursday: Cloudy with light snow. High: 33, Low: 23

Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow starting late. High: 29, Low: 24
Saturday: AccuWeather Alert: Cold and snow. High: 26, Low: 12

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow. High: 16, Low: 0

Monday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 18, Low: 15

Tuesday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 27, Low: 20

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with more snow possible. High: 25, Low: 8

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
Chicago Weather: Weekend snowstorm could dump 3-6 inches, possibly more
How does winter weather impact the flu virus?
People are freaking out over this giant spinning ice disk
More Weather
Top Stories
City inspectors find violations at R. Kelly's West Loop studio
A look inside R. Kelly's West Loop studio; city inspectors find violations
Chicago Weather: Weekend snowstorm could dump 3-6 inches, possibly more
Metra investigating signal, gate problems in Mokena after near-miss caught on video
First look: O'Hare expansion proposals; full designs unveiled Thursday
Governor JB Pritzker to sign gun dealer licensing bill Thursday
Clemson Tigers invited to Chicago for fine dining celebration
Jake Patterson's dad has letter for Jayme Closs family
Show More
New rules aim to improve lead poisoning testing in Illinois
Jurors in Van Dyke trial speak ahead of cop's sentencing on Friday
Burke corruption case continues to cloud mayors race
Sambuca, Italy homes for sale for a dollar
More News