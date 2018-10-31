Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with light wind

Mostly cloudy with light wind Wednesday evening with lows in the upper-30s to mid-40sHere's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourMostly cloudy with rain possible in Indiana. High: 52, Low: 37Mostly cloudy with showers by the lake. High: 50, Low: 35Mostly cloudy but dry. High: 52, Low: 43Cloudy with rain mainly early. High: 55, Low: 44Mostly cloudy with rain late. High: 54, Low: 46Cloudy with a few showers. High: 56, Low: 38Mostly sunny, dry and chilly. High: 47, Low: 33