Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with light wind

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly cloudy with light wind Wednesday evening with lows in the upper-30s to mid-40s

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible in Indiana. High: 52, Low: 37

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers by the lake. High: 50, Low: 35

Saturday: Mostly cloudy but dry. High: 52, Low: 43

Sunday: Cloudy with rain mainly early. High: 55, Low: 44

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain late. High: 54, Low: 46

Tuesday: Cloudy with a few showers. High: 56, Low: 38

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, dry and chilly. High: 47, Low: 33


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
