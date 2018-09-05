Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with lingering rain and much cooler

CHICAGO (WLS) --Unsettled and cooler weather moving in Thursday with a scattered showers throughout the morning commute. High of 70.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with lingering rain and much cooler. High: 70, Low: 62
Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain south. High: 74, Low: 60
Saturday: Rain develops, especially south. High: 72, Low: 60
Sunday: Cloudy and breezy with rain at times. High: 69, Low: 60
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and mainly dry. High: 76, Low: 62
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 80, Low: 65
Wednesday: Sunny and warm. High: 83, Low: 66
