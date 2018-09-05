WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with lingering rain and much cooler

EMBED </>More Videos

Unsettled and cooler weather moving in Thursday with a scattered showers throughout the morning commute. High of 70.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Unsettled and cooler weather moving in Thursday with a scattered showers throughout the morning commute. High of 70.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with lingering rain and much cooler. High: 70, Low: 62

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain south. High: 74, Low: 60

Saturday: Rain develops, especially south. High: 72, Low: 60

Sunday: Cloudy and breezy with rain at times. High: 69, Low: 60

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and mainly dry. High: 76, Low: 62

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 80, Low: 65

Wednesday: Sunny and warm. High: 83, Low: 66

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
PHOTOS: Tropical Depression Gordon
Hurricane Florence now Category 3, could pose threat to East Coast
Hurricane Florence: This year's storm name list
Florida child killed by falling tree as Tropical Storm Gordon makes landfall
More Weather
Top Stories
ONE-ON-ONE: Mayor Emanuel reflects on his big decision, his successor and what's next
Family desperate to find woman, 65, missing from South Side for 5 months
64-year-old cab driver dies after fight, beating in West Loop
Judge throws book at terrorist arrested boarding plane in Chicago
Woman mauled to death by pit bull she rescued 2 weeks earlier
Trump blasts critical op-ed from anonymous senior official
Fake check scam on the rise and targeting young people
Who is running for mayor of Chicago?
Show More
Police: Officer violated policy when he used Taser on child
Surveillance images released of 3 suspects in killing of Northwestern PhD student
Tiny apartment features toilet, bathtub, oven and sink combo
Shedd Aquarium free to Illinois residents in September
More News