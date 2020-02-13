Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with morning rain Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with morning rain Saturday, and cooler temperatures. Highs in the upper 40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with morning showers. High: 49, Low: 35

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 52, Low: 37

Monday: Cloudy, isolated showers, storm. High: 64, Low: 51
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, a few storms. High: 70, Low: 49

Wednesday: Sunny and nice. High: 63, Low: 41

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 53, Low: 37

Friday: Sunny but cool. High: 49, Low: 38



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois suffers largest spike in COVID-19 deaths, cases in 1 day
Nurse attacked on CTA bus speaks out
2 workers at Evergreen Park Walmart die of COVID-19
Lightfoot, Prtizker hammer Trump administration on coronavirus response
Some masks may give 'false sense of security' from COVID-19, company says
Amazon workers walk off job in Chicago after positive COVID-19 case
P!nk reveals she had coronavirus, donates $1M to relief efforts
Show More
'90% chance of hope': Elderly couple, Lake Co. mom recover from coronavirus
Illinois falls further behind in COVID-19 testing, governor blasts feds...again
Zoom updating security after video chat hijacking reports
89 CPD employees contract COVID-19
What to know about Illinois' 8,904 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News