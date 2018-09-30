Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with patchy light rain

A few showers and big temperature range on Sunday with his in mid-60s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourMostly cloudy with isolated showers. High: 65, Low: 56Partly cloudy, warmer with rain to the north. High: 78, Low: 66Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 73, Low: 58mostly sunny, warm and breezy. High: 85, Low: 63Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. High: 74, Low: 57Cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 80, Low: 55Storms at night. High: 74, Low: 62