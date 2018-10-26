WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with patchy, light rain

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly cloudy with patchy light rain Friday evening, lows in the upper-30s to mid-40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain. High: 53, Low: 44

Sunday: Cloudy and windy with scattered rain. High: 55, Low: 39

Monday: Partly sunny. High: 56, Low: 43

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 59, Low: 45

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mainly dry. High: 54, Low: 37

Thursday: Mostly cloudywith rain at times. High: 50, Low: 38

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a rain/snow mix. High: 45, Low: 30

